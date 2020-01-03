Even this oil spike can't lift the worst performing sector of the last decade

Investors are pondering if the escalated U.S.-Iran tensions that are spiking oil prices could serve as the catalyst needed to turn around the most hated sector for the past 10 years.

The S&P 500 energy sector was the worst performer of the last decade, up just a measly 5% versus the S&P 500's 180% climb as a 10-year equity bull market boomed.

Investors have exited oil names so unreservedly over the years that energy now holds a weight of only 4% in the S&P 500, compared to more than 13% in 1990, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Oil prices surged 2% on Friday following the killing of Iran's top commander in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, raising concerns of a bigger conflict between the two countries that could disrupt energy production and send energy prices even higher. WTI crude spiked more than 4% at one point Friday.

Shares of some oil producers and explorers including Diamondback Energy, Occidental Petroleum and Devon Energy rallied in response, becoming some of the best performers in the S&P 500 Friday.

Though overall, the sector was still weak even with the oil spike with shares of Exxon Mobil and Chevron dragging the broad energy index lower. The Energy Select SPDR lost 0.5% on Friday.

"There will be a geopolitical premium that goes into the oil price and that puts a bid under a lot of oil companies," Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. "Great dividend yields there. Everyone is looking for income, so people are going to maybe take a slightly more positive, constructive view on energy, which is good."

Deutsche Bank's oil analyst Chris Snyder said U.S. oil producers would be the best way to take advantage of the Middle East flare-ups as they have shown an ability to quickly ramp up production in response to commodity price moves. Snyder named Halliburton as the preferred stock in the sector. The stock rose 1.4% Friday.

However, some believe it's still premature to jump into the struggling group as the post-attack rally could be short-lived.