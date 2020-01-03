Billionaires shop at Costco too—see Mark Zuckerberg checking out TVs

Friday, celebrity news website TMZ published a photo of the 35-year-old tech titan shopping at a Costco, reportedly in Mountain View, California on Dec. 13, according to the site . Zuckerberg, who was shopping with his wife, Priscilla Chan, stopped to look at a display of TVs.

While Costco is known for its good deals, Zuckerberg — who is currently worth $77.6 billion, according to Forbes — is not always frugal. For example, in 2015, he paid $100 million for a 700-acre property on Kauai, Hawaii.

Zuckerberg isn't the only celebrity known to appreciate Costco.

Kris Jenner, mom to celebrity icons including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, told The New York Times in 2015 that going to Costco is soothing and fun.

"Costco is a passion," Jenner told the Times. "Costco is like a massage."

Jenner said she would often end up buying things she'd never use: "During the summer, there'll be a fabulous surfboard. I don't surf, but I've got to buy a surfboard. I mean, that's how crazy I am," Jenner told The Times.

John Mayer tweeted about a trip to Costco in which he "went nuts" in 2014.

And "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz told CNBC Make It: "I am an executive member at Costco because [my roommate and I] buy a lot of toilet paper."