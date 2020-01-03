Billionaires shop at Costco too—see Mark Zuckerberg checking out TVs

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world — but the Facebook founder and CEO apparently shops at bulk, discount mecca Costco.
Friday, celebrity news website TMZ published a photo of the 35-year-old tech titan shopping at a Costco, reportedly in Mountain View, California on Dec. 13, according to the site. Zuckerberg, who was shopping with his wife, Priscilla Chan, stopped to look at a display of TVs.
While Costco is known for its good deals, Zuckerberg — who is currently worth $77.6 billion, according to Forbes — is not always frugal. For example, in 2015, he paid $100 million for a 700-acre property on Kauai, Hawaii.
Zuckerberg isn't the only celebrity known to appreciate Costco.
Kris Jenner, mom to celebrity icons including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, told The New York Times in 2015 that going to Costco is soothing and fun.
"Costco is a passion," Jenner told the Times. "Costco is like a massage."
Jenner said she would often end up buying things she'd never use: "During the summer, there'll be a fabulous surfboard. I don't surf, but I've got to buy a surfboard. I mean, that's how crazy I am," Jenner told The Times.
John Mayer tweeted about a trip to Costco in which he "went nuts" in 2014.
And "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz told CNBC Make It: "I am an executive member at Costco because [my roommate and I] buy a lot of toilet paper."
As for Zuckerberg, despite his billions, going to Costco isn't the only down to earth thing he does. Zuckerberg and Chan told CBS's Gayle King in December they keep their kids, Maxima (aka Max) 4, and August, 2, grounded in several ways.
"First of all, we don't give them everything," Zuckerberg said. "So I think that that's an important piece." They also take their kids to the office ("to see sort of, like, what we do, how we contribute," Chan said).
And the kids have chores. In May, Zuckerberg shared on Facebook a video of his daughters loading the dishwasher. The caption read, "parenting milestone unlocked."
