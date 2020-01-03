Some Fed members worried that keeping rates low would encourage too much risk-taking, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials worried at their last meeting that keeping interest rates low might encourage excessive risk-taking in the financial markets, according to minutes from the session released Friday.

Central bankers voted on Dec. 11 to hold their benchmark funds rate steady in a targeted range of 1.5%-1.75%. Moreover, they indicated that further increases are unlikely in 2020 so long as the economic data remains consistent.

"A few participants raised the concern that keeping interest rates low over a long period might encourage excessive risk-taking, which could exacerbate imbalances in the financial sector," the meeting summary read.

In the official statement, the committee said it feels that "the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's 2 percent objective."

Following the meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell told media members that inflation would be the primary driver behind whether the central bank adjusts rates. He said he would need to see a sustained rise before he would push for higher rates.

That statement helped add fuel an already explosive 2019 stock market rally that eventually saw the S&P 500 gain more than 30%.

Individual officials also changed their projections for rates, with only four of the 17 members indicating a potential rate hike in 2020.