The 10 best places to retire abroad

Didn't save enough for retirement?

One solution: Spend your golden years in a country where life is less expensive than it is in the U.S.

More Americans are doing just that.

The number of retirees who are collecting Social Security abroad rose 40%, to more than 410,000, between 2007 and 2017. More than 160,000 are in Europe, and over 90,000 are in Asia. Thousands of others are in Canada and Mexico.

Aspiring expats should do their homework before they start packing. For example, Medicare typically provides no coverage abroad. And you'll want to figure out the tax implications of retiring in, say, France instead of Florida.

But there's no question you stand to save a lot by relocating to a place such as Portugal or Vietnam, according to International Living, a website for expats, which recently released its annual global retirement index for 2020. (In its ranking, the site factors in not just the cost of living and housing, but perks offered to older residents, plausibility of permanent residence, health care, governance and general opportunity.)

Your retirement budget will hopefully go further in these 10 countries.