Treasury yields slide as Middle East tensions spike

At around 3:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was sharply lower at around 1.8177%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.2758%.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning as investors seemingly rushed for cover after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.

Market focus is now consumed by tensions in the Middle East as investors wait to see how Tehran will respond to the killing of Qassim Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran's Foreign Minister has tweeted that the U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its "rogue adventurism," while Fars News Agency reported a spokesman as saying that Iran's top security body will meet to discuss Tehran's response.

U.S. manufacturing and construction data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Friday.