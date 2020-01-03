Trump to rally Evangelical support for his 2020 campaign after US kills top Iranian general

US President Donald Trump arrives on stage for a Keep America Great Rally at Kellogg Arena December 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Less than a day after the U.S. announced that it killed Iran's top military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a surprise airstrike in Baghdad , Trump is set to attend the previously scheduled launch of his 2020 campaign's "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition.

Donald Trump may have set off a global firestorm last night, but his schedule has stayed the same.

The 5 p.m. ET kickoff event at King Jesus International Ministry, a 100,000-square foot Miami mega-church with room for 7,000 attendees, will be aimed at boosting support from Trump's already-loyal base of Evangelical Christians.

Ahead of the event, however, Trump took to Twitter to defend his decision to launch the airstrike that killed Soleimani, and to rail against Congressional Democrats who impeached him last month and are fighting with Republicans over the rules of a Senate trial.

Trump wrote Friday morning that Soleimani "has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!"

Later Friday, Trump returned his focus to impeachment, a frequent target of his ire. House Democrats impeached Trump last month on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, both related to his dealings with Ukraine.

The Democrats' lawyers have recently hinted that more impeachment articles could be drafted, as more information trickles out and a Senate trial remains on hold.

Trump has been spending the holidays vacationing at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago and the nearby Trump International Golf Club. He reportedly visited the golf course Thursday, just a few hours before the first reports of the Iranian general's death.

The news sent shockwaves across the political and media landscape in the U.S. and abroad. Iranian officials have vowed to take revenge on America, and the U.S. military reportedly announced an additional deployment of troops to the Middle East.

Soleimani, who led a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

But rather than return to Washington to address the tightening tensions in the Middle East, Trump is set to remain in Florida to attend the Friday evening campaign event.