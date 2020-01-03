US Embassy urges Americans to flee Iraq 'immediately' following Soleimani killing

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has urged American citizens to "depart Iraq immediately" after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander, spiking tension in Iraq and the Middle East.

In a security alert issued Friday morning, the U.S. Embassy told citizens to "depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land."

The targeted killing of Major-General Qasem Soleimani, leader of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has drawn promises of retaliation from Tehran.