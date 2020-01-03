US to deploy 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East after Iranian general killed

The U.S. military will send about 3,500 additional soldiers to the Middle East following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani less than a day earlier, NBC News reported Friday, citing three U.S. defense officials and one U.S. military official.

The new troops are being deployed to Iraq, Kuwait and other parts of the region, NBC reported. The deployment of one brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division — 700 of which have already been dispatched to the Middle East — are ordered to serve as a response to threats throughout the region, according to NBC.

But the defense officials maintain that the additional soldiers is not a direct response to Soleimani's death, which has enraged Iran's leadership and spurred incendiary threats of vengeance from the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation.

Rather, it is rather a continuation of an earlier announcement this week to send troops to the region, the officials told NBC.

The U.S. announced late Thursday that it carried out a surprise airstrike in Baghdad that killed Soleimani, one of the country's most powerful figures who has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, and an aide.

The State Department has urged U.S. citizens to leave Iraq.

The Defense Department said in a statement that the "decisive defensive action" was taken "to protect U.S. personnel abroad," claiming that Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

Soleimani also gave a green light for the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place days earlier, according to the Pentagon.

