Yen, gold and Treasury bonds jump after Trump's airstrike on Iran's top military official

Safe haven assets are on the rise following a U.S. airstrike that has killed one of Iran’s most powerful military leaders.

Spot price for gold is testing six-month highs at around $1,546 per ounce, a rise of more than 1% on the session. Silver is higher by almost 1 percent while platinum and palladium have also jumped in value.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note also shifted suddenly, falling to its lowest yield in almost three weeks at 1.83%. Unsurprisingly, oil has leapt in value as concern rises over potential supply disruption.

A sudden rush to safer assets came after President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Iran's General Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force.

The Pentagon has confirmed that Soleimani was killed early on Friday by a U.S. airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

The general's death marks an escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington and raises uncertainty over Middle East stability. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed “severe retaliation.”

Japan’s yen, another asset that traders seek in terms of uncertainty, has risen half a percent against the dollar on Friday morning, while the Swiss franc surged to a four-month high versus the U.S.currency.