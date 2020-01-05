'Frozen II' is now the highest grossing animated movie of all time

Disney has continued its domination of the 2019 box office into 2020. On Sunday, "Frozen II" became the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

With a $1.32 billion haul since its release in November, "Frozen II" has surpassed "Frozen" as the top animated film at the global box office.

"Disney's box-office hot streak continues into 2020 as 'Frozen II' surpasses the first installment to become the highest grossing animated film of all-time and continues to charm enthusiastic audiences, adults and kids alike, around the world," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

The top three animated releases of all time are now all Disney films. "Frozen" garnered $1.28 billion during its run in 2013 and 2014 and "Incredibles 2" sold $1.24 billion in ticket sales in 2018. While "Incredibles 2" is a Pixar production, "Frozen" and "Frozen II" are both Disney Animation films, all are under the Disney banner.

Domestically, "Frozen II" has hauled in $449.9 million, the third-best tally by an animated feature just behind "Incredibles 2" and "Finding Dory." Internationally, the film has garnered $875.3 million.

"Frozen II" was Disney's sixth film released in 2019 to reach the $1 billion mark and soon "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be its seventh. No other film studio has ever had that many billion-dollar movies in one year.

"The Rise of Skywalker" has topped $919 million at the global box office and will likely reach $1 billion early next week.