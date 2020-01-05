Golden Globes 2020: The complete list of winners

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards kicks off Hollywood's televised award season Sunday night.

The ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais and honors film and television seasons released during the last year.

There were very few surprises in this year's list of nominees. Films like "Parasite," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Joker," "Knives Out," "1917″ and "Marriage Story," which were beloved by critics, all garnered nominations.

The breakout South Korean film "Parasite" took home the award for best foreign language film.

"Once you get over the one-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to amazing films," director Bong Joon Ho said during his acceptance speech.

Netflix scored four best picture nominations — "Marriage Story," "The Two Popes" and "The Irishman" were nominated for the drama category and "Dolemite is my Name" earned a nod in the musical or comedy category. In total, it earned 17 nominations, the most of any studio. HBO followed just behind with 15.

Netflix's domination underscores the changing Hollywood landscape. As theaters balk at Netflix's shorter theatrical windows for films, critics have embraced the streaming service's content.

In the best picture animation category, Disney represents three of the five nominated films with "Toy Story 4," "Frozen II" and "The Lion King" facing off against "Missing Link" and "How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World."

Similar to the Emmy Awards, which took place in September, "Barry," "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" are top contenders in the comedy television category and HBO's "Chernobyl" earned nominations in the limited series categories alongside Hulu's "The Act" and Netflix's "Unbelievable."

Ellen Degeneres was the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, which honors excellence in television. The award is considered the TV equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which was given to Tom Hanks during the telecast for for excellence in filmmaking.

The Golden Globes ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Check back here for updates throughout the evening.

And the winners are...

Best Foreign Language Film

"Parasite" (WINNER)

"The Farewell"

"Les Miserables"

"Pain and Glory"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Best Actress TV Series — Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (WINNER)

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Television Series — Drama

"Succession" (WINNER)

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"Morning Show"

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl" (WINNER)

Alan Arkin, "Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Performance by an Actor in Limited Series / TV Movie

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice" (WINNE)

Chris Abbott, "Catch 22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Actor TV Series — Comedy

Rami Yousef, "Rami" (WINNER)

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.