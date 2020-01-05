Iran will no longer abide by uranium enrichment limits under 2015 nuclear deal

WASHINGTON — Less than a week after Iran's top military commander was killed by U.S. drone strike, the regime said Sunday that it would further scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact.

Iran will not respect any limits established in the 2015 nuclear deal on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges, according to a state-run television broadcast. Therefore, Iran would have no limit on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran's nuclear research and development.

While the other signatories of the nuclear deal ⁠— France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China ⁠— have tried to keep the agreement alive, the government spokesman said Tehran's steps could be reversed if Washington lifted its sanctions.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared following Trump's withdrawal from the landmark Iran nuclear deal brokered by the Obama administration.

The 2015 nuclear agreement lifted sanctions that crippled Iran's economy and cut its oil exports roughly in half. In exchange for sanctions relief, Iran accepted limits on its nuclear program and allowed international inspectors into its facilities.

Last May, Iran stopped complying with some commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed with global powers when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the landmark deal brokered by the Obama administration in 2018. Trump also re-introduced sanctions on Tehran that had been previously lifted in accordance with the nuclear deal.

At the time, Iran threatened that it would start enriching uranium at a higher level, unless world powers protected its economy from U.S. sanctions within 60 days.