The Golden Globe Awards aren't great at predicting Oscar winners

Alfonso Cuaron wins Best Director Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Roma," a Netflix film, during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The 77th Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday night, just about a week before the nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced.

For those looking to get a head start on their Oscar ballot predictions, it's tempting to use the Globes as a barometer for which films and actors will likely hoist the glittering gold trophy at the Academy Award ceremony in February.

However, the Golden Globes, which are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, don't always predict the winners at the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes have always been a bit of an oddball ceremony. After all, it's one of the few televised award shows in the entertainment industry that serves alcohol, often leading to some unscripted moments by its participants during the telecast.

Then there is the relatively small size of the voting body. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership never exceeds 100 members. For comparison, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has more than 8,000 voting members, many of which are members of prominent Hollywood guilds.

"[The Hollywood Foreign Press Association] doesn't have a high overlap with Oscar membership," Ben Zauzmer, author of "Oscarmetrics: The Math Behind the Biggest Night in Hollywood" and a mathematical Oscar predictor, said.

So, just because the HFPA votes one way, doesn't mean that the pool of Oscar voters will do the same.

Zauzmer noted that the guild award ceremonies for directors, producers, writers and screen actors are often a more consistent and accurate representation of the Oscar vote, as many of those members are also Academy constituents.