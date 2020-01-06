Bill Gates: Tax rates on the wealthy were nearly double when we started Microsoft and 'it didn't hurt' us

Bill Gates disagrees with the idea that the prospect of paying higher tax rates would discourage entrepreneurs from working to build a successful business.

"In the 1970s, when Paul Allen and I were starting Microsoft, marginal tax rates were almost twice the top rate today. It didn't hurt our incentive to build a great company," Gates wrote in a year-end blog post Tuesday of the company that now has a market value of more than $1.2 trillion.

Some opponents of higher taxes have argued that significantly raising taxes on the rich would hinder innovation by giving entrepreneurs less incentive to launch new start-ups, the thinking being that entrepreneurs would be less inspired to become rich one if it meant their wealth would be highly taxed. Others argue that higher taxes on the wealthy would lead to business owners hiring fewer employees.

But in 1975, when Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft, the top marginal tax rate on individuals was 70% (for incomes over $100,000 per year), versus 37% today (on annual incomes over $510,300).

And Microsoft was far from the only company founded in the U.S. under those marginal tax rates in the mid-1970s. Other examples include investment advisory The Vanguard Group, which was founded by investor Jack Bogle in 1975 and now manages assets valued over $5.3 trillion. In 1974, the first Foot Locker opened in the Los Angeles suburbs, and the company now has over 3,200 locations and $7.9 billion in annual revenue. And in 1976, Steve Jobs teamed with co-founders Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne to launch Apple out of Jobs' parents' garage. Today, Apple is valued at $1.3 trillion.

Gates has noted before that Microsoft "was a business from the beginning, not that we had any clear view that it would ever be a large business." Still, a higher tax rate didn't stop him from wanting to build the company and "hire even more people to get ahead, to be the leader, and doing lots of products that could share code with each other and take the [software] market," the billionaire said in 1994 about the early days of Microsoft.

By 1978 Microsoft topped $1 million in annual sales. In March 1986, Microsoft went public. (That October The Tax Reform Act of 1986 was passed, lowering the top marginal tax rate for individuals to 28% from 50% while raising the maximum tax rate on capital gains from 20% to 28% for individuals. The Microsoft IPO valued Gates' 45% stake in the company at roughly $350 million, and Gates sold shares that were worth $1.6 million at the time.) Gates remained CEO of Microsoft until 2000, helping to build the company into one of the world's largest.