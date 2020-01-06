Defense stocks double the S&P 500's return six months after Middle East turmoil, history shows

Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lightning II Robert Sullivan | FlickrCC

Shares of defense companies outperform the broader market in the six months following a crisis event in the Middle East, according to an analysis by CNBC. Defense stocks have risen since a U.S. airstrike killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander, last week. The broader market has slipped, however, with the major indexes all dropping at least 0.6% on Friday and opening in the red again Monday. That outperformance by defense stocks should continue if the market follows trends from the past three decades. CNBC used hedge fund analytics tool Kensho to analyze market returns after major events in the Middle East, dating back to the start of the 1990 Gulf War. The analysis found that defense stocks earned double the return of the S&P 500 in the six months following a crisis event.

The price of oil is also up following the airstrike, and the analysis shows that it remains elevated over time. Gold, which has also hit recent highs since the attack, tends to return to normal after similar events. The top performing defense stock was shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls, with an average gain of more than 15%. Raytheon and Northrop Grumman, both of which have market caps above $60 billion, also made the top five.