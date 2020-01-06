Donald Trump Jr. shows off assault rifle magazine featuring Hillary Clinton behind bars, crusader cross

Lock and load her up.
President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on his Instagram account boasting about his new assault rifle magazine, which features an image of Hillary Clinton's face behind jail bars.
That magazine is inserted into the well of the AR-15, which has been modified to resemble the helmet of a Christian crusader, with a Jerusalem Cross.
"Nice day at the range," Trump Jr. wrote on the Instagram post Sunday. "@rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag ..."
Trump Jr.'s father defeated the Democratic nominee Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. During that campaign, crowds at the elder Trump's rallies often chanted, "Lock her up!" in reference to Clinton.
The Jerusalem Cross or Crusader Cross was the symbol of the the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem, a crusader state established in the 11th century after Jerusalem was seized from its then-Muslim rulers.
Trump Jr.'s post came three days after a U.S. airstrike authorized by President Trump at Baghdad's airport killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, whose nation is an Islamic Republic.
Trump Jr. is an avid gun enthusiast and hunter. Since his father entered the White House, he and his brother Eric have run the Trump Organization.
An Axios.com poll last week indicated that 29 percent of Republican voters would consider Trump Jr. for president. A total of 16 percent in the same poll said they would consider his sister Ivanka, who currently is a senior White House advisor, to succeed their father as president.
A spokesman for Trump Jr., when asked about the Instagram post, said, "Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn't be more ignorant. Symbols depicting various historical warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times."
"Don's instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals," the spokesman said.
At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Trump campaign advisor Michael Flynn said from the podium, "Lock her up, that's right, yeah, that's right, lock her up!," when the audience began that chant about Clinton.
President Trump and his supporters have long argued that Clinton deserved to be prosecuted and jailed for, among other things, her use of a private email server while secretary of state under President Barack Obama.
During a 2016 debate, Trump told Clinton, "If I win, "I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there's never been so many lies, so much deception."
"You'd be in jail" if Trump was president, he told her at the time.
Clinton was never prosecuted for her use of the private server.
However, The New York Times reported in November that Trump told then-White House counsel Don McGahn that he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute Clinton, along with former FBI Director James Comey. McGahn reportedly told Trump that he had no authority to order such an action by federal prosecutors.
And while Clinton never went to jail, several people in President Trump's orbit have been locked up, or soon could be.
Flynn, who briefly served as Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28 after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States on the heels of the election. Flynn faces possible jail time in that case.
Also facing a possible sentence behind bars in February is Trump's friend, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone, who is due to be sentenced on Feb. 20.
Stone was convicted at trial of lying to Congress about his contacts with the document disclosure group WikiLeaks during the 2016 election. WikiLeaks in 2016 had publicly released emails stolen by Russian agents from Clinton's campaign chief and the Democratic Party.
Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is serving a prison sentence of more than seven years in connection with financial crimes and other charges.
Former top Trump campaign and inauguration official Rick Gates last month was sentenced to 45 days in jail for conspiracy and making a false statement in a federal case that was related to his and Manafort's work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.
Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is serving a three-year prison term for multiple crimes. Cohen's misdeeds included included lying to Congress about details of an aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and campaign finance violations related to his facilitating hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with Trump.
Trump denies having sex with either women, who each claim they had trysts with him after the birth of his son by his current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in 2006.