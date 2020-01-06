Donald Trump Jr. shows off assault rifle magazine featuring Hillary Clinton behind bars, crusader cross

Lock and load her up.

President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on his Instagram account boasting about his new assault rifle magazine, which features an image of Hillary Clinton's face behind jail bars.

That magazine is inserted into the well of the AR-15, which has been modified to resemble the helmet of a Christian crusader, with a Jerusalem Cross.

"Nice day at the range," Trump Jr. wrote on the Instagram post Sunday. "@rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag ..."

Trump Jr.'s father defeated the Democratic nominee Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. During that campaign, crowds at the elder Trump's rallies often chanted, "Lock her up!" in reference to Clinton.

The Jerusalem Cross or Crusader Cross was the symbol of the the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem, a crusader state established in the 11th century after Jerusalem was seized from its then-Muslim rulers.

Trump Jr.'s post came three days after a U.S. airstrike authorized by President Trump at Baghdad's airport killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, whose nation is an Islamic Republic.

Trump Jr. is an avid gun enthusiast and hunter. Since his father entered the White House, he and his brother Eric have run the Trump Organization.

An Axios.com poll last week indicated that 29 percent of Republican voters would consider Trump Jr. for president. A total of 16 percent in the same poll said they would consider his sister Ivanka, who currently is a senior White House advisor, to succeed their father as president.

A spokesman for Trump Jr., when asked about the Instagram post, said, "Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn't be more ignorant. Symbols depicting various historical warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times."

"Don's instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals," the spokesman said.