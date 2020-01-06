What to watch today: Dow to drop, Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, and Weinstein trial begins

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures are pointing to another sharply lower Wall Street open following the market's worst day in a month, as investors and traders continue to monitor tensions with Iran. The rising concerns are weighing on stock markets around the world, and sending investors flocking to safe havens like the Japanese yen and gold. The Friday sell-off sent the Dow and S&P 500 into modestly negative territory for the week, ending a five-week win streak for the S&P and a three-week streak for the Dow. (CNBC) Additionally, international oil prices rose a further 1.5% on Monday, pushing Brent briefly above $70 a barrel, as rhetoric from the U.S., Iran and Iraq fanned tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian military commander. The region accounts for nearly half of the world's oil production, while a fifth of the world's oil shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. oil prices were higher too. (Reuters) No U.S. economic reports are on today's schedule, although the calendar will get busy later in the week and culminate in Friday's December employment report. Meanwhile, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), the nation's largest egg producer, reports quarterly earnings this morning. (CNBC) Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets on Apple (AAPL), including Evercore to $315 per share and Needham to $350. However, Needham actually downgraded its rating on Apple to a buy from a strong buy due to the stock surpassing the firm's previous price target. Apple shares closed Friday at $297, and are under pressure in the premarket, though only a few points off Thursday's all-time highs.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) will see fourth-quarter operating results decline from a year ago. Exxon sees a loss in its chemicals unit and a sharply lower operating profit in refining. The energy giant is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 31. Axon's (AAXN) already-completed acquisition of rival Vievu is being challenged by the FTC, which said the deal allowed the maker of Taser stun guns and body camera systems to increase prices substantially. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) signed a deal to sell about half its real estate to private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital and then lease it back, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the deal would generate more than $250 million for the troubled home goods retailer. Pier 1 Imports (PIR) is planning more store closures and cost cuts, along with plans to cut its debt load, according to a Bloomberg report. Nordstrom (JWN) was upgraded to "neutral" from "underweight" at J.P. Morgan Chase, which cites valuation while increasing its price target on the stock to $41 per share from $26. Alphabet (GOOGL) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Pivotal Research, which expects that the stock will outperform its peers. Pivotal also raised its price target on the Google parent's stock to $1,650 per share from $1,445. One Medical, a chain of primary care clinics that touts a "technology-powered model" and has raised money from Alphabet (GOOGL), just filed to go public on the Nasdaq. Salesforce.com (CRM) was upgraded to "top pick" from "outperform" at RBC Capital, while doing the reverse regarding shares of customer service software company ServiceNow (NOW).

