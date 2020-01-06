How to invest when you don't know the first thing about investing

Put investing on the bottom of your things-to-panic-about list.

Investing isn’t difficult. You don’t have to be a math genius to understand where to put your money or be afraid of scary terms like “stock market volatility.” (That just means the prices of companies in the stock market are changing rapidly.)

The more you know, the better you’ll feel about investing.

Bottom line, putting your money in stocks and bonds is a better way to grow your wealth over time than using a traditional, low-interest savings account. And that's why you need to learn a few investing basics.

Most common investing questions have — and you're not the only one who needs them.

More from Invest in You:

Power of positive thinking could mean real financial gains

Retirement luxury on a Social Security budget

Forget that short-term crash money diet

One post on Reddit read, "I've always heard it takes money to make money, and I've been doing some reading on investing and it just seems like there are countless facets and directions. So where would I start?"

It's like cooking. It takes time and experience to turn out a dinner with several courses and a sumptuous dessert. Start with one side dish and work your way up.