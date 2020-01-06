Fiat Chrysler showcases new hybrid electric Jeeps at CES this week

A plug-in hybrid electric model of the Jeep Compass was showcased at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2019.

DETROIT – Three new hybrid electric Jeep models are making their domestic debuts at the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas this week as part of Fiat Chrysler's plans to electrify all vehicles of the iconic SUV brand by 2022.

The Italian-American automaker is showing off plug-in hybrid electric versions of the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Compass and Jeep Renegade, which all feature a new "4xe" badge — a play on Jeep's reputation as a 4x4 off-road brand.

"Electrification, including the upcoming no-compromise Jeep 4xe vehicles, will modernize the Jeep brand as it strives to become the leader in 'green' eco-friendly premium technology," Fiat Chrysler said Thursday.

The vehicles are expected to assist Fiat Chrysler in meeting U.S. fuel economy standards and help in reshaping the brand's gas-guzzling SUV image.