Gold is a better hedge than oil as US-Iran tensions spike, Goldman Sachs says

Gold is a stronger hedge than oil for investors seeking safe returns amid the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Goldman Sachs commodity strategists have suggested.

Both oil and gold prices moved sharply higher on Friday and have continued to climb after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, sparking fears of retaliation from Tehran.

Though the upward momentum in Brent prices suggests some expectation that the recent escalations will lead to oil supply disruption, Goldman analysts suggested that the range of possible outcomes is too large for this to be accurately priced in, meaning actual disruption is now necessary to sustain current oil prices at around $69 per barrel.

"The range of potential scenarios is very large; spanning oil supply shocks or even oil demand destruction — which would be negative to oil prices. In contrast, history shows that under most outcomes gold will likely rally to well beyond current levels," Global Head of Commodities Research Jeffrey Currie and his team said in a note Monday.