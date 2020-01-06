Harvey Weinstein rape case: Disgraced movie mogul heckled before #MeToo trial kickoff

Harvey Weinstein arrives using a walker at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on January 6, 2020 in New York City.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose exposure as an alleged serial predator ignited the #MeToo movement, was heckled Monday as he entered a New York courthouse for the start of a trial on charges of sexually assaulting two women.

"Thank God your mother is not here to see this," one of about two dozen protesters yelled at a feeble-looking Weinsten as he hobbled toward Manhattan Criminal Court, according to the New York Daily News.

"Mr. Weinstein, are you scared?" another person asked from the crowd, which included people holding signs that said "Listen to Survivors" and "Justice for Surivors."

The 67-year-old Weinstein said nothing in response.

Monday's brief proceedings dealt with legal issues related to Weinstein's trial for alleged sexual crimes against two women.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday and is expected to take weeks.

Weinstein is accused of raping one of the women in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. The other woman accused him of forcibly performing a sexual act on her in 2006.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included four counts of felony predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act and one count apiece of first- and third-degree rape.

The movie producer claims that any sexual contact he had with women was consensual.

The two accusers are among more than 80 who have claimed he sexually harassed or assaulted them.

A group of 25 of his accusers, among them actresses Rose McGowan and Roseanna Arquette, released a statement last week in anticipation of the trial.