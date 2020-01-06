Skip Navigation
Israel's Tremor International buys video advertising unit from News Corp

Marketing firm Tremor International Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy video advertising firm Unruly from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

The London-listed firm said it would issue about 6.91% of its issued voting share capital to News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and The Times, to acquire Unruly.