'Lethal conflict' between Iran and US is a risk, but it's also a 'red herring,' Eurasia Group says

Anti-war activist protest in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2020.

"Lethal conflict" between Iran and the U.S. is a risk in 2020, but the scale of the threat posed by Tehran could be overexaggerated, according to Eurasia Group.

In a note on Monday, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and Chairman Cliff Kupchan outlined the consultancy's top risks for 2020.

While they acknowledged that Iran was indeed a geopolitical risk, Bremmer and Kupchan claimed that "neither Trump nor Tehran wants all-out war."

"The failure of U.S. policy toward Iran, Iraq, and Syria creates significant risks for regional stability," the authors said. "These include a lethal conflict with Iran (and) upward pressure on oil prices."

"Deadly skirmishes inside Iraq between U.S. and Iranian forces are likely," the note added. "Iran will disrupt more tanker traffic in the Persian Gulf and hit the U.S. in cyberspace. It may also use its proxies in other Middle East countries to target U.S. citizens and U.S. allies."

But Eurasia noted that media speculation around the escalating tensions had created a "red herring" relating to the risk posed by Tehran.

"The new 'axis of evil' — Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Syria — is unlikely to blow up in 2020, despite the headlines," they said. "Iran represents the biggest threat, but neither Trump nor Tehran wants all-out war."