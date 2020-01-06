New chief of China's Hong Kong liaison office hopes city returns to the 'right path'

Luo Huining, former Governor of Qinghai Province of China leaves after meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs S. M. Krishna in New Delhi.

The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the territory, said on Monday China was the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub, which he hoped would return to "the right path".

Luo Huining, 65, replaced Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017.