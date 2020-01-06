Pursuit of Carlos Ghosn to continue, Japan's justice minister says

Japan has said it will continue to pursue a criminal prosecution of the former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after his dramatic escape from the country.

Speaking to reporters at her Tokyo office on Monday, Justice Minister Masako Mori said Ghosn's attempt to avoid trial was unlawful.

"It is clear that we don't have any records of the defendant departing Japan, hence we believe that he left Japan illegally," Mori told a news conference Monday morning at her office in Tokyo.

Ghosn skipped the country on Monday December 30 despite being subject to stringent bail conditions. Ghosn was arrested at Tokyo airport in November 2018, on charges related to hiding income and using company funds for personal gain.

In January last year, Ghosn said he had been "wrongly accused" and "unfairly detained."