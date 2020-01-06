SoftBank's Vision Fund backs out of several startup investments following WeWork spiral, report says

SoftBank's Vision Fund has recently backed out of several startup investments following the public spiral of its portfolio company WeWork, Axios reported Monday.

After submitting term sheets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Axios, SoftBank ultimately walked away from investing in three startups. Sources familiar with the dealings between SoftBank and startups Honor, Seismic and Creator told Axios the firm repeatedly delayed the final sign-off on their investments before finally dropping them altogether.

"Given we're a fiduciary and investing very large amounts of capital, our investment process is more rigorous than unregulated investors and typical VCs," SoftBank said in a statement provided to Axios. "There have been a few cases where our process took longer than anticipated, which we regret. We're always upfront with founders about what to expect and we try to keep them informed every step of the way."

SoftBank did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

SoftBank's decision to pull away from potential investments could be a symptom of its more cautious approach as it ramps up its second multi-billion dollar Vision Fund. CEO Masayoshi Son is considering focusing the investment strategy on profitability and public offerings, rather than rapid growth alone, people familiar with the matter previously told CNBC. The strategy includes slowing the investment rate for Vision Fund 2. SoftBank's original $100 billion Vision Fund spent about $80 billion in less than three years.

The Vision Fund was called into a public reckoning after one of its most notable investments, WeWork, failed to go public after a wave of criticism over the company's financial record and unconventional corporate governance. SoftBank and the Vision Fund invested about $10.6 billion in WeWork. The firm has also suffered from meager public performances by other investments, like Uber and Slack, as the market increasingly seems to value profits over pure growth metrics.

-CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

