Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Citi, Alphabet, Bank of America & more

Needham downgraded the stock but raised its price target to $350 from $280 as it sees Apple transitioning to a "recurring-revenue business model."

"1) AAPL has direct relationships with 900mm of the wealthiest consumers in the world; 2) AAPL is transitioning to a recurring revenue business model, which is driving multiple expansion; 3) AAPL is indifferent to which apps are most popular on its platform; 4) AAPL is a gatekeeper, so it can require rev shares from all apps; 4) AAPL is a pure play on the trend toward "always-on" mobility; 5) AAPL's compensation structure is a hidden asset that drives valuation upside; and, 6) AAPL benefits from Network Effects."