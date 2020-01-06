New parents can now take penalty-free early withdrawals from retirement savings, but they may want to think twice

New parents will have one new source to tap for money — their retirement savings.

The Secure Act, which was passed by Congress in December, is ushering in some of the biggest changes to retirement savings since the Pension Protection Act of 2006.

But experts warn that tapping your retirement accounts, even if it is to care for a new child, may not be the best financial decision.

First, a look at what the change means.

The new rule will let parents who have a new child take up to $5,000 out of their retirement plan or individual retirement account without having to pay a 10% penalty. Typically, individuals who are under 59½ have to pay a fine when they take those early distributions, except for certain circumstances.

The $5,000 limit would apply to each parent, including those who have adopted children. So technically, a couple could take out up to $10,000 from their retirement savings, as long as they both have separate accounts in their own names.

But parents would still have to pay taxes on that income.

That's just one reason Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Co. in Rockville Centre, New York, said taking these kinds of withdrawals — even if you don't have to pay the 10% early distribution penalty — is problematic.

One big reason: It's an expensive strategy.

Aside from owing taxes on that money, it also takes a dent out of your retirement funds. That's often money that has taken you years to accumulate — and could take years to replace.