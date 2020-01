Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California.

Apple's stock hasn't been this expensive in a decade, top-rated technology analyst Toni Sacconaghi said.

The iPhone maker is trading at its highest multiple in ten years, which will limit upside from here, he added.

"We struggle to see material upside from here, given that Apple is now the most expensive it's been since 2010," said A.B. Bernstein's IT hardware analyst Toni Sacconaghi in a note to clients on Monday.