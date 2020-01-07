Boeing recommends simulator training for 737 Max, which could cause additional delays

A Boeing employees works outside of the cockpit of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane in the company's factory, on March 27, 2019 in Renton, Washington.

Boeing on Tuesday said it would recommend simulator training for 737 Max pilots before the beleaguered jets can return to service, a step that could lead to further delays for airline customers.

The decision is a shift for Boeing, which had previously expected training to be computer-based. Easily transitioning pilots from older models of the 737 to the Max when it debuted in 2017 was a key selling point for the plane. Boeing had offered Southwest, its biggest U.S. Max customer, a rebate of $1 million per plane if simulator training was needed when it sold the Dallas-based carrier the aircraft.

The planes have been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes in a span of five months killed 346 people. Boeing has developed a software fix for the planes after flight-control program was implicated in both crashes, but regulators have repeatedly said they have no firm timeline to allow the jets to fly again.

"The agency will consider Boeing's recommendations for flight crew simulator training during the upcoming Joint Operations Evaluation Board," the FAA said in a statement, referring to a group of U.S. and international 737 pilots form airlines that operate the Max.

Data from those tests will inform the FAA's official training recommendations, the agency said.