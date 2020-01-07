Watch Elon Musk dancing at Tesla's Gigafactory in China

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., takes off his jacket during the Tesla China-Made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke during a ceremony at the company's new Gigafactory in Shanghai on Tuesday and had a chance to show off some of his dance moves.

Musk talked about several initiatives and achievements. The first Tesla Model 3 cars were delivered out of the Shanghai factory to the public, for example, and Musk said he will design a future Tesla vehicle in China that will be sold globally. He also said China would open a new design and engineering center in the country and that it will use the Shanghai Gigafactory to build a production program for the Model Y.

But all of this may have been overshadowed by Musk's dance, which he tweeted afterwards:

The China ceremony was the second in less than a month for Tesla. The first was on Dec. 30, when Musk delivered the first Model 3 cars off the line to Tesla employees. Tesla is already considering cutting the price of its China-built Model 3 cars this year, which has angered some customers.

