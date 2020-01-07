Finland's new 34-year-old prime minister wants her citizens on a four-day workweek

As workers across the globe haul themselves back to the office for their first full week after the extended Christmas break, Finland's newly-installed prime minister has sought to soften the blow for her citizens with the prospect of a condensed working week.

Sanna Marin, 34, has proposed putting the entire country on a four-day workweek consisting of six-hour workdays in a bid to transition the country to what she called "the next step for us in working life."

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life," Marin said.

Specific details of Marin's proposal are yet to be announced.