Carlos Ghosn's defense team attacks Nissan, reiterates conspiracy claims ahead of first press conference since escape

Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., sits in a vehicle as he leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Representatives for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn lashed out against the Japanese automaker Tuesday afternoon, reiterating claims of a conspiracy to take down the high-profile executive.

The remarks from Ghosn's defense team comes a day before Ghosn is expected to publicly speak for the first time since secretly fleeing Japan, where he was under strict house arrest, to Lebanon on Dec. 30 to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system.

The statement claims Nissan's investigation into the executive about alleged financial misconduct and misuse of corporate resources was "never about finding the truth; it was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan, one of Japan's iconic, flagship companies."

Nissan, Japan's second-largest automaker, did not immediately respond for comment.