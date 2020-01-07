Pompeo says US 'got it right' by killing Soleimani as Iran vows 'harsh revenge'

The U.S. "got it right" by killing Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday amid questions about President Donald Trump's decision to authorize the airstrike that killed the Iranian military leader last week.

Pompeo, speaking to reporters at the State Department, also maintained that the U.S. will act in accordance with international law, after Trump repeatedly said that the U.S. could threaten Iranian "cultural sites" — a possible war crime.

The Trump administration argues that Soleimani, whom the U.S. blames for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, had been planning more attacks and posed an imminent threat. Iran has vowed "harsh revenge" against the U.S., and experts suspect that some form of retaliation from Tehran is likely.

Senators are reportedly set to be briefed on the airstrike by top administration officials on Wednesday, and some reports have already hinted of a coming dispute about whether Soleimani's purported threats justified Trump's drastic move.

"If you're looking for imminence you need to look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Solemani," Pompeo said Tuesday morning.

"And then you in addition to that have what we can clearly see were continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were gonna lead potentially to the death of many more Americans," Pompeo said.

"It was the right decision. We got it right. The Department of Defense did excellent work. And the president had an entirely legal, appropriate and a basis as well as a decision that fit perfectly within our strategy in how to counter the threat of malign activity from Iran more broadly."

Soleimani, who led a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, has been a key figure in Iranian and Middle East politics. He and an aide were killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

His death exacerbated already-high tensions between Iran and the U.S., and triggered concerns of retaliation from Iran and proxy forces.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have ratcheted up since Trump withdrew from the Obama administration's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.That nuclear agreement lifted sanctions that crippled Iran's economy and cut its oil exports roughly in half. In exchange for sanctions relief, Iran accepted limits on its nuclear program and allowed international inspectors into its facilities.

Last May, Iran stopped complying with some of its commitments under the deal, which had been re-brokered with global powers after Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018. Trump had also re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

After Soleimani was killed, Iran said it would no longer respect any of the limits in the 2015 nuclear deal. But Pompeo on Tuesday still downplayed Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons.

"President Trump could not be more clear. On our watch, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon and as we came into office Iran was on a pathway provided by the nuclear deal which clearly gave them the opportunity to have those nuclear weapons," Pompeo said. "We won't let that happen."