Singapore regulator says it received 21 applications for digital bank licenses

Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters in Singapore.

Singapore has received 21 applications from several consortiums and companies for the five digital bank licenses that are up for grabs, the country's financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore shook up the country's banking sector for the first time in two decades when it announced last year it would issue two digital full bank and three digital wholesale bank licenses. That would potentially allow technology players and non-banking companies to challenge traditional lenders in the city-state.

The regulator will announce its decision in June and the winners are expected to start their businesses by mid-2021.

Applicants for those licenses include e-commerce firms, tech and telecommunications companies, crowd-funding platforms and payment services providers, according to MAS.

MAS has outlined the difference between applicants for digital full bank licenses and wholesale digital bank licenses. Digital full bank applicants must be "anchored in Singapore, controlled by Singaporeans and headquartered in Singapore," while wholesale digital banks can be controlled by either Singaporeans or foreign entities.