Toyota plans to build 'city of the future' with housing, robots and autonomous vehicles in Japan

Toyota on Jan. 6, 2019 revealed plans to build a prototype "city of the future" on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan. The project, known as the Woven City, is expected to break ground in 2021.

Toyota plans to build a "prototype city of the future" on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to test and develop new emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles.

Akio Toyoda, president of the automaker, described the "Woven City" as a "living laboratory" that will include thousands of residents and will test autonomous vehicles, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.

"Imagine a fully controlled site that will allow researchers, engineers and scientists to freely test technologies," he said Monday night when announcing the plans in conjunction with the CES technology conference in Las Vegas this week. "This will be a truly unique opportunity to create an entire community or city from the ground up."

The company did not announce a cost or timeframe for completion of the project, which plans to break ground in 2021. A Toyota spokesman did not immediately respond for comment.