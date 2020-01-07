Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Micron, Pfizer, PayPal, Boeing & a lot more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America upgraded Square to buy from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse raised its price target on Tesla to $340 from $200.
  • UBS downgraded J.P. Morgan to neutral from buy.
  • UBS downgraded Bank of America to neutral from buy.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Kellogg to outperform from neutral.
  • Bernstein upgraded PayPal to outperform from market perform.
  • Longbow initiated Boeing as underperform.
  • Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics to equal weight from overweight.
  • RBC initiated Pfizer as outperform.
  • SunTrust initiated Zynga as buy.
  • SunTrust upgraded FireEye to buy from hold.
  • Nomura Instinet upgraded T-Mobile to buy from neutral.
  • Cowen upgraded Western Digital to outperform from market perform.
  • Cowen upgraded Micron to outperform from market perform.
  • Susquehanna upgraded CSX to positive from neutral.
  • Jefferies downgraded The Gap to hold from buy.
  • Jefferies downgraded Kohl's to hold from buy.
  • Raymond James downgraded Marriott to market perform from outperform.
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc., speaks during an interview at the company's assembly plant in Fremont, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 10, 2013.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Bank of America upgraded Square to 'buy' from 'neutral'

Bank of America upgraded the financial services and mobile payment company and said it sees an attractive entry point for the stock.

"Following significant underperformance in 2019, we see an attractive entry point in SQ and are upgrading our rating to Buy from Neutral. Sentiment remains quite mixed, and we believe there is ample upside to near-term P&L estimates now that initial 2020 guidance has been provided. Quarterly execution and the March 18 Analyst Day are potential catalysts in 1H20. We are also bullish on the anticipated benefits from investments being made in the Seller ecosystem this year, which could enable re-acceleration in top-line metrics by late 2020/early 2021."

Read more about this call here.

Credit Suisse raised its price target on Tesla to $340 from $200

Credit Suisse raised its price target on the stock and said it expects the company to produce one million electric vehicles by 2025.

"2020 – bar raised; now time to deliver: Tesla stock is elevated given 2020 catalysts. Expectations have risen on several areas: 1. China ramp: Some may be expecting 150k units of Model 3 from China in 2020, we expect only ~100k (production lumpiness); 2. Model Y – the bar has risen, and Tesla may need to deliver 30-40k units in 2020 (we model 34k); 3. Operating leverage will need to shine through amid higher volume; margin will need to expand."

Read more about this call here.