Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Micron, Pfizer, PayPal, Boeing & a lot more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Bank of America upgraded the financial services and mobile payment company and said it sees an attractive entry point for the stock.
"Following significant underperformance in 2019, we see an attractive entry point in SQ and are upgrading our rating to Buy from Neutral. Sentiment remains quite mixed, and we believe there is ample upside to near-term P&L estimates now that initial 2020 guidance has been provided. Quarterly execution and the March 18 Analyst Day are potential catalysts in 1H20. We are also bullish on the anticipated benefits from investments being made in the Seller ecosystem this year, which could enable re-acceleration in top-line metrics by late 2020/early 2021."
Read more about this call here.
Credit Suisse raised its price target on the stock and said it expects the company to produce one million electric vehicles by 2025.
"2020 – bar raised; now time to deliver: Tesla stock is elevated given 2020 catalysts. Expectations have risen on several areas: 1. China ramp: Some may be expecting 150k units of Model 3 from China in 2020, we expect only ~100k (production lumpiness); 2. Model Y – the bar has risen, and Tesla may need to deliver 30-40k units in 2020 (we model 34k); 3. Operating leverage will need to shine through amid higher volume; margin will need to expand."
Read more about this call here.