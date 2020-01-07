UBS predicts a 'V-shaped' year where stocks drop, then recover back to where they are now

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, April 17, 2013. U.S. stocks sank, erasing yesterday's rally, amid losses in industrial metals and disappointing results from Bank of America Corp.

One of the biggest market bears on Wall Street has become less pessimistic, now expecting a volatile year where the S&P 500 takes a round trip.

Francois Trahan, head of U.S. equity strategy for UBS, raised his 2020 target on the S&P 500 to 3,250 from 3,000, seeing the market decline in the first half of the year amid an earnings slowdown and recover fully in the second half on economic optimism. The benchmark now trades at about 3,240.

"We expect a V-shaped year for the S&P 500," Tranhan said in a note on Tuesday. "We see the Index struggling in H1'20, as forward earnings come under pressure, and rebounding vigorously in H2'20, as equities start to discount an upcoming recovery in the economy."

Tranhan's new target still puts him below top Wall Street strategists' average forecast of 3,330 for the S&P 500 in 2020, according to CNBC's Market Strategist Survey. The UBS analyst expects the benchmark to drop as much as 16% by May when leading economic indicators such as the ISM manufacturing data bottom, based on the market's historical performance.

Also, a decline in earnings expectations will pose a big threat to the market in the near term, Tranhan said.

"Leading indicators of S&P 500 forward earnings argue that they will continue to slow for several more quarters. This is the biggest risk the S&P 500 faces in the near term," Tranhan said.