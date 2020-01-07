Watch the full interview with Blackstone's Byron Wien and Joe Zidle on their bold 2020 predictions

Blackstone's Private Wealth Solutions Vice Chairman Byron Wien is expecting the S&P 500 to rise 10% in 2020, but there will be volatility in the markets.

Wien and Blackstone's chief investment strategist Joseph Zidle joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss their annual "Ten Surprises" list. Watch the full video above.

Wien's surprises list has been a must-read on Wall Street since the 50-year investing veteran began publishing it in the mid-1980s when he was chief investment strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"I think we'll see multiple 5% drops. We'll see volatility," said Zidle. But ultimately the 500 stock index will top 3,500 this year, he said.

In 2020, Wien predicts that there will be no "phase two" trade deal between the U.S. and China and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates two times.

"The economy is going to be weak and the Fed is going to step in and ease," said Wien.