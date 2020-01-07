Workers quit their jobs at the fastest rate on record in 2019—here's why

There are few things quite as satisfying as quitting a bad job. And in 2019, U.S. workers quit theirs at the fastest rate on record.

Each month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes figures on the number and percentage of workers who quit their jobs (often referred to as the "quits rate") as a part of their Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (often abbreviated as JOLTS.)

The data goes back to December of 2000. In August of 2019, a record-breaking 4,478,000 workers quit their jobs. That amounts to roughly 3% of the total nonfarm U.S. workforce, and is the highest quits rate recorded by the BLS. When seasonally adjusted for annual labor patterns, that figure is closer to 2.4%, still tying for the highest rate on record.

For comparison, in August of 2009, the adjusted and non-adjusted quits rates were 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. As the economy rebounded, so did the quits rate. In 2018, over 3.5 million Americans quit their jobs every month, and the quits rate peaked at 2.9%.

"The quits rate and the JOLTS report has been showing to us what we've been seeing with the worker, with the professional: they have confidence in the job market today," Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half, a global human resource consulting firm, tells CNBC Make It. "There's a tremendous amount of opportunity for individuals out there."

Indeed, the United States is experiencing a tight labor market. Most recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that there are roughly 7.3 million job openings in the United States and that the unemployment rate is just 3.5%.

"There's more open, unfilled jobs than there are unemployed people," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, tells CNBC Make It.