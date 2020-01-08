Grubhub shares surge on report the company is exploring a sale

Shares of Grubhub surged as much as 13.4% on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has hired financial advisers to explore strategic options, including a possible sale.

Grubhub is also weighing the possibility of an acquisition and has discussed strategies for fending off activists, according to the Journal. The review is still at an early stage and it's possible that it won't lead to any strategic moves.

A Grubhub spokesperson told CNBC that the company doesn't "comment on market rumors or speculation."

The food delivery company has struggled in recent months after it posted disappointing third-quarter earnings and gave weak fourth-quarter guidance in October.

Grubhub has lost more than half of its market value this year as it continues to buckle under pressure from competitors including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Grubhub has ramped up its marketing spend to better compete with its rivals, which have flooded the market with rewards and incentives, causing consumers to shift from one service to another.

--CNBC's Jim Forkin contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.﻿