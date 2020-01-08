Harvey Weinstein asks rape case judge to withdraw because of 'prejudicial and inflammatory' comments about fallen movie mogul

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court on January 8, 2020 in New York City.

Harvey Weinstein's defense lawyers on Wednesday asked a New York City judge to step aside from presiding over his rape case because of "prejudicial and inflammatory" comments about the fallen mogvie mogul.

The defense request for Judge James Burke's recusal in the case also cited his alleged "over the top" scolding of Weinstein on Tuesday, when the judge threatened to jail Weinstein for use of a cellphone in the Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom in violation of Burke's directives.

Burke was presiding over the second day of jury selection in Weinstein's case Wednesday.

Weinstein is accused of sex crimes against two women in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty.

Los Angeles prosecutors on Monday filed an indictment against Weinstein accusing him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another one in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Weinstein has said that any sexual contact he had with women was consensual.

On Tuesday, Burke unloaded on Weinstein after court officers spotted him with a cellphone in court before jury selection began.

"Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life by texting and violating a court order?" Burke asked.

The exposure in 2017 of Weinstein's alleged serial sexual misconduct involving what now is upwards of 100 women who have made allegations,among them actresses Roseanna Arquette, Uma Thurman, Selma Hayek, Gwenyth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett, sparked the MeToo movement.