How to make 2020 the year you start building wealth

The stock market kicked off 2020 in the red, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from investing.

Major stock indexes ended 2019 on a strong note — the S&P 500 was up 28.9% for the year.

However, stocks tumbled into the red during the first few days of 2020 after a U.S. airstrike on Jan. 3 killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. Analysts raised concerns that geopolitical tensions could affect the market.

Short-term market dips might be enough to worry even the most seasoned investor, but if you're investing for the long term, it just might be time to remain in the game.

Consider that the average 401(k) plan account balance was $105,200 as of the third quarter of 2019, according to data from Fidelity Investments.

Back in 2009, the average 401(k) balance was $59,100, Fidelity found, showing the benefit of compounding interest and a strong bull market.

Even falling markets come with a silver lining: They give investors the opportunity to snap up stocks on the cheap.

"Sound investments in stocks and bonds are important because they help you grow your money faster versus if the money was in cash or in a savings account," said Robert Westley, CPA member of the American Institute of CPAs' financial literacy commission.

"Over time you need to grow your money at a rate that beats inflation," he said. "If you don't, you're losing purchasing power."

Here's where to begin.