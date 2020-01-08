NBA star Andre Iguodala: Money is overrated and life would be simpler 'with a Prius and some golf clubs'

NBA star Andre Iguodala could live a lavish life if he wanted to: This season, he'll earn a base salary of $17.2 million from the Golden State Warriors.

Money, though, is "overrated," he tweeted on Monday. "Life would be simpler in a one bedroom apt with a Prius and some golf clubs."

Iguodala's tweet prompted users to ask for some of his millions:

And for help paying off loans:

Iguodala grew up on "a tight budget," he told online investing service Wealthsimple in 2018. "Buying in bulk, shopping non-name brands, trying to make a dollar stretch." He never planned on making a living out of basketball, but after two years playing at the University of Arizona, he was good enough for the pros. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him No. 9 overall in the 2004 NBA draft.

"I wasn't thinking about all the money, the cars, jewelry. I'd never seen that before, so I wasn't looking for it," Iguodala said, adding, "I just enjoyed playing basketball."

Still, money tends to come with a job like that. His first contract was "for four years, $9 million," he told Wealthsimple.

Today, he earns an even bigger salary and gets endorsement money. Plus, he has established himself as a savvy tech investor.