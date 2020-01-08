Skip Navigation
NBA star Andre Iguodala: Money is overrated and life would be simpler 'with a Prius and some golf clubs'

Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors
Doug Pensinger | Getty Images

NBA star Andre Iguodala could live a lavish life if he wanted to: This season, he'll earn a base salary of $17.2 million from the Golden State Warriors.

Money, though, is "overrated," he tweeted on Monday. "Life would be simpler in a one bedroom apt with a Prius and some golf clubs."

Iguodala's tweet prompted users to ask for some of his millions:

And for help paying off loans:

Iguodala grew up on "a tight budget," he told online investing service Wealthsimple in 2018. "Buying in bulk, shopping non-name brands, trying to make a dollar stretch." He never planned on making a living out of basketball, but after two years playing at the University of Arizona, he was good enough for the pros. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him No. 9 overall in the 2004 NBA draft.

"I wasn't thinking about all the money, the cars, jewelry. I'd never seen that before, so I wasn't looking for it," Iguodala said, adding, "I just enjoyed playing basketball."

Still, money tends to come with a job like that. His first contract was "for four years, $9 million," he told Wealthsimple.

Today, he earns an even bigger salary and gets endorsement money. Plus, he has established himself as a savvy tech investor.

While being rich may not be all it's cracked up to be, it's important to point out that, to a certain extent, money does quell financial fears. After researching more than 1,200 self-made millionaires, author Steve Siebold found that the wealthiest people appreciate what it can do for them and are largely willing to admit that money can solve most problems.

"The rich see money as a positive tool that has the power to create freedom and opportunity for themselves and their families," Siebold writes in "How Rich People Think." After all, "if you have a problem, and you can make it disappear by writing a check, you don't have a problem."

But for Iguodala, who's been on both sides of the wealth spectrum, money remains overrated.

