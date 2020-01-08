Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they are taking a step back as 'senior' members of the royal family

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent," in an announcement Wednesday.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they posted on Instagram.

The couple said they plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America while "continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they said.