Samsung says quarterly profit likely fell 34%, better than what analysts expected

Smartphone giant Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday its operating profit for the three months that ended in December likely fell about 34% from a year ago.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter is expected at 7.1 trillion Korean won ($6.02 billion), down from the 10.80 trillion won Samsung posted a year earlier. That projection was better than the 6.5 trillion won predicted by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Samsung expects consolidated sales for the quarter to be around 59 trillion won.

In the previous three quarters, Samsung's operating profit had more than halved from the same period a year earlier.

Like other chipmakers, the South Korean tech giant has been struggling in an environment where price and demand for memory chips have been low for a prolonged period, due to inventory adjustments and a supply glut.