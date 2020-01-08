Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace as Middle East tensions spike

Singapore Airlines said Wednesday it was diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The announcement came after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace," the airline said in a statement to CNBC. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary."

Tehran's attack follows the U.S. killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, last Friday. Tensions in the Middle East rose following his death, with Iran vowing revenge.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued notices on Tuesday night outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East," it said in a statement. "We continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with U.S. air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities.