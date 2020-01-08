What to watch today: S&P 500 futures turn positive after sinking overnight on Iran's retaliation

BY THE NUMBERS

S&P 500 futures turned higher this morning, coming back from overnight lows of more than 1.6% after Iran retaliated for the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. International oil prices initially surged 4%. But like stocks, crude steadied as the Iranian attacks were less than feared. (CNBC) The direction of the Dow, which closed lower Tuesday on concerns about rising U.S.-Iranian tensions before the airstrikes, could be swayed by the ADP's December report on private sector employment this morning. The government issues its monthly employment report on Friday. (CNBC)



* Weekly mortgage applications fell in final weeks of 2019, but homebuyers were out shopping (CNBC) Constellation Brands (STZ), Lennar (LEN), and Dow stock Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Helen of Troy (HELE) are among the companies releasing numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Luckin Coffee (LK) announced a secondary offering of 7.2 million American depositary shares. Additionally, a shareholder of the China-based coffee chain is offering 4.8 million American depositary shares for sale. Separately, Luckin is expanding into vending machines to increase its share of the China market. Alibaba (BABA) is undercutting Amazon (AMZN) in Europe by offering lower fees for sellers, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The sources say the move by the China-based online retailer has had mixed results. Macy's (M) has cut 70-plus workers at its Bloomingdale's chain and plans to announce larger layoffs in February, according to a report in Women's Wear Daily. The moves are said to be part of the retailer's restructuring plan.

WATERCOOLER