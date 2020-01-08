US futures fall more than 200 points following attack on airbase in Iraq

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell almost 290 points following reports that rockets were fired at an Iraqi airbase that hosts American troops.

Al Asad airbase in western Iraq has come under attack, US military officials told NBC News. Multiple projectiles hit the airbase but it was not clear whether it was rockets or missiles yet.

U.S. oil futures jumped more than 3.6% to around $64.97 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 1.36% to about $1,595.4 an ounce. The precious metal is considered a safe haven asset.

In Asia, Nikkei futures pointed to a lower open in Japan, while Australia's slipped 0.78%.

The Japanese yen, another safe haven asset, strengthened against the U.S. dollar, trading at 107.89 around 7:45 a.m. HK/SIN, from an earlier low of 108.52.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.