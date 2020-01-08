Stocks climb in the 'first five days' indicator, sending bullish signal for 2020

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018. Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Stocks are poised to finish the first five trading days of 2020 higher, setting up for potentially strong performance in the full year, based on an old Wall Street indicator. If stocks perform well in the initial couple of sessions in a given year, the market is often up at the year-end, according to the "first five days" rule. Stock Trader's Almanac, which studied the market phenomenon going back to 1950, found that the first five days have a good track record of predicting the whole year. When stocks finish that period higher, the S&P 500 has been positive 82% of the time at year-end with an average gain of 13.6%, according to Stock Trader's Almanac and CNBC calculations.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Wednesday, notching a new all-time high and bringing the gains of the first five days to about 0.9%. It wasn't all smooth sailing, however, as an escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions falling during the period spooked investors. On Jan.3, the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in a month, sliding 0.7%, after a U.S. strike killed a powerful Iranian general, which sent oil prices surging. After the initial sharp sell-off, investors came back on Monday reassessing the geopolitical situation, largely shaking off the concerns. Monday saw the S&P 500 up 0.4%. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.3% on Tuesday as investors sought out more clarity on the Middle East unrest. On Wednesday, Iran retaliated by attacking on an Iraqi airbase that houses American troops, triggering a massive sell-off in overnight trading. Later in the session on Wednesday, stocks jumped to records after President Donald Trump toned down rhetoric against Iran, announcing further sanctions on the country but not more military force. Trump also said Iran appeared to be "standing down."

Up, but volatile